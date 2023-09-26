QOC Welcomes Over 500 Guests For Reception In Hangzhou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A reception hosted by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), with the presence of Team Qatar athletes, for over 500 guests, including many VIPs and friends from across the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Olympic Movement, was a resounding success.

Held on the sidelines of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Team Qatar Reception featured several of Qatar's exceptional athletes who held an inspirational panel to share their aspirations for the Asian Games while offering guests the opportunity to ask questions or share their well wishes.

Qatar Olympic Committee Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain addresses the gathering.

The reception was attended by QOC leadership, as well as esteemed guests, including OCA Acting President Randhir Singh and Acting Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari.

They were joined by IOC Vice Presidents Ser Miang Ng and Juan Antonio Samaranch, and Executive Board Member H R H Prince Feisal Al Hussein, in addition to Chinese Olympic Committee Vice President, Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee Secretary General and IOC Member Li Lingwei. Association of National Olympic Committees Secretary General and IOC Member Gunilla Lindberg also joined the celebrations. Also in attendance at the high-profile, vibrant celebration were a number of Asian NOC Presidents, as well as various Asian and International Federation Executive Board Members.

Welcoming the esteemed guests, QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain stated:“We must reiterate our thanks once again to our Chinese colleagues for organising this excellent Games and bringing the best of Asia back together again. Just three days in, we have already witnessed so many fantastic races, matches and more.

He added“We are honoured to host the 2030 Asian Games, and through Project Legacy, we are committed to working with all Asian NOCs to ensure they can send their best possible teams. We are confident in our ability to host a fantastic event, but we also look forward to learning from Hangzhou and China, who consistently host excellent sporting events.”

“There is of course a long way to go at these Games and a lot more sport to be played. But I wish you and all your teams the very best of luck over the coming days and weeks.”

Team Qatar Athletes' panel featured Abdulla Al Tamimi, a professional squash player ranked among the top 29 in the world, and tennis player Hind Al Mudahka. Notably, Al Mudahka is the daughter of chess Grandmasters and former Qatar champions, Mohammed Al Mudahka and Zhu Chen. Her father, Mohammed Al Mudahka, also serves as the President of the Qatar Chess Federation.

The reception also saw guests immerse themselves in a vibrant array of cultural activities and performances, which showcased the diverse cultures of both Qatar and China. These captivating activities were not just entertainment; they were powerful reminders of the profound bond between sport and culture, a bond that lies at the very heart of the Asian Games.