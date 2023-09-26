National Karate Fighters Win Five Medals In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani karate fighters have captured five medals at the
Marseille Open" tournament held in France.
Asiman Gurbanli (+84 kg) and Azim Rahib (+76 kg) defeated all
their opponents and settled on the highest level of the podium, Azernews reports.
Rashid Suleymanov (76 kg) won the silver medal, while Turgut
Hasanov (84 kg) and Madina Sadigova (55 kg) lost in the semi-finals
and took third place.
Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World
Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).
Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been
the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European
and World Championships. The list of strong national karate
fighters include a five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe
Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam,
Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze
medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal,
Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.
