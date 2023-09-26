Infinigate Cloud Announces Partnership With Sonicwall

(MENAFN- Pressat) Fareham, UK – 26 September 2023. Infinigate Cloud , an expert business unit within the Infinigate Group specialising in Secure Cloud solutions, announces a new partnership with SonicWall , a collaboration built on the existing successful relationship between SonicWall and Infinigate Group. By extending the relationship with the Infinigate Group, Infinigate Cloud will bring additional expertise and channel reach in the UK.

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organisations mobilising for the new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points.

Michael Frisby, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services at the Infinigate Group, said,“I'm delighted to be partnering with SonicWall, adding their secure networking and cybersecurity services and expertise to the Infinigate Secure Cloud solution portfolio. Like Infinigate Cloud, SonicWall is passionate about helping MSPs and MSSPs build profitable businesses which keep their customers secure across a wide range of scenarios. In addition to making the existing SonicWall solution portfolio available, in the coming months we will be working jointly to bring new innovative MSP and cloud-oriented service offerings to the market.”

Luca Taglioretti, Vice President, EMEA South & MSSP Programs, said:“Our partners are at the heart of every decision we make at SonicWall and we are committed to providing MSPs and MSSPs with the technology and support they need to succeed. We're thrilled to partner with Infinigate Cloud and believe that SonicWall's technology coupled with Infinigate Cloud's marketplace capabilities will make it even easier for MSSPs and MSPs to offer their customers the best protection against today's ever-evolving threat landscape.”

The collaboration with SonicWall will benefit from a deep technical integration with Infinigate Cloud's Marketplace platform, to provide a seamless experience for resellers across the UK to access SonicWall's range of affordable physical and cloud-based security solutions. Through advanced threat protection, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. The partnership combines the strengths of both organisations to offer enhanced solutions to the secure cloud market.

About Infinigate Cloud

Infinigate Cloud is an expert business unit within the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions.

As a born in the cloud distributor with a deep technical heritage, we continually invest in our teams and evolve our value-add services to ensure we deliver the very best in technical expertise and 24*7 support for our partners.

Our 25+ years of experience in the cloud has taught us that we are only successful if our partners are. Award winning education and go to market services help our partners achieve their full potential and grow their businesses faster.

