Watch: Sheikh Hamdan Meets Astronaut Sultan Alneyadi And 'Zayed Ambition 2' Team

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 8:43 PM

Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 9:03 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), on Monday met with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and the 'Zayed Ambition 2' team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

He said that the Centre's accomplishments and its role in driving the UAE's development in the space sector reflect the vision of the UAE, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch ambitious space projects that support the global scientific community.

The Crown Prince also said that the successful accomplishment of the longest Arab space mission by UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is the culmination of the dedicated efforts of the exceptional Emirati talent at MBRSC.

His remarks came during a visit to MBRSC, where he met with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the team behind 'Zayed Ambition 2'. He congratulated Sultan for completing the mission, and the MBRSC team for establishing a new Emirati and Arab milestone in space exploration.

“The 'Zayed 2 Mission' is the latest in our journey of continuous accomplishments since the launch of our space programme. The UAE leadership's vision continues to inspire us to pursue new frontiers in space exploration. As part of our steadfast commitment to serving humanity, the UAE is set to launch new ambitious space projects,” His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the passion and dedication of the MBRSC team.“The determination of our youth opens the door to new horizons in the fields of science, technology and innovation, which are of great importance to the future of space exploration,” His Highness said.“The outstanding achievements of MBRSC's missions demonstrate that we have a team capable of successfully managing complex space projects. We have been able to develop a deep pool of national talent as a result of the leadership's belief in the capabilities of our youth,” he added.

He also discussed with the 'Zayed 2 Mission' team the critical role of the UAE Astronaut Programme in the nation's space achievements, and how the space sector promotes broader development in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan learned from astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi about the scientific experiments he conducted on the International Space Station, in the presence of astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori.

“We take great pride in seeing a UAE astronaut achieving such a significant milestone in the space sector, further elevating the UAE's standing in space exploration. This mission is a testament to the UAE's unwavering commitment to advancing the frontiers of human knowledge,” His Highness said.

