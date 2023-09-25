Mint Primer: Analysing Key Factors Behind Housing Project Completions

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Delays in completing real estate projects have somewhat declined, latest data shows. In achieving this, the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 or RERA has played a key role. Mint explains:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.