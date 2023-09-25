Tuesday, 26 September 2023 07:05 GMT

Mint Primer: Analysing Key Factors Behind Housing Project Completions


9/25/2023 11:00:16 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delays in completing real estate projects have somewhat declined, latest data shows. In achieving this, the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 or RERA has played a key role. Mint explains:

MENAFN25092023007365015876ID1107139964

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search