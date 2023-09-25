Women Gang Arrested For Stealing Valuables On Peshawar's BRT

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a successful operation, Peshawar police have apprehended four women accused of pilfering valuable possessions, including mobile phones, cash, and other items, from female commuters on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

According to an official police statement, the arrested individuals comprise two residents from Rawalpindi and two from Gulbahar Imamia Colony. During preliminary investigations, the apprehended gang members admitted to their involvement in multiple theft incidents. Law enforcement has also recovered a total of nine valuable mobile phones and a substantial amount of cash from the suspects.

The incident came to light when a report of mobile phone theft on the BRT was filed by Muslima (a fictitious name), the wife of Allah Dad, at the Town Police station. In response, a case was registered, and a comprehensive investigation was launched.

SP Cantt Waqas Rafiq took immediate action and assembled a specialized team, led by SHO Town Police Station Ibrahim, along with investigative officers under the supervision of DSP Town Sajjad Hussain.

This dedicated team initiated meticulous surveillance by analyzing CCTV camera footage from various BRT routes. Their diligence paid off, leading to the identification and arrest of the four female suspects in a joint operation with the women's police unit.

The police have subsequently transferred the arrested female suspects to the women's police station, where further legal proceedings will take place.

