Kuwait Open Medal Account At China Asian Games With Bronze

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Monday claimed its first medal at the Asian Games held in the Eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, as Yousef Al-Shamlan won a bronze in the fencing competition, falling just short of qualifying to the finals.

Al-Shamlan's bronze opens Kuwait's medal account at the Asian Games, the country's fencing federation secretary Hamad Al-Awadhi said in a statement, citing the progress the combat sport has made at home.

He went on to express his satisfaction over this achievement, dedicating it to Kuwait's political leaders, saying it wouldn't have been possible without their support. (end)

