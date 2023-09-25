Karabakh's Armenian Resident Requests Azerbaijani Citizenship In Azerbaijani (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A resident of Karabakh of Armenian origin who left for Armenia declared his desire to accept Azerbaijani citizenship, Trend reports.

The relevant footage was shown on the AzTV channel.

A citizen of Armenian origin, speaking in Azeri, mentioned that he moved to Azerbaijan's Aghdara from Yerevan.

"The police and soldiers treat us well and provide all kinds of assistance. We have no dissatisfaction with them. They give us bread and other basic necessities," he added.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in the near future.

Another meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region has been held in Khojaly.

