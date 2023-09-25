Roles in Educational Leadership to gain traction in a disruptive careers landscape

(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) In a disruptive careers landscape in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machines threaten to take over many jobs, jobs in educational leadership are predicted to continue to command high value.

Educational leaders – those professionals who are tasked with the management and administration of educational institutions, including schools and universities – are the ones who will increasingly take the driver’s seat in making policies and shaping the future of education, which in turn will lead to producing market-ready graduates.

As a result, the demand for school administrators, educational consultants, education policy developers, educational researchers, career counsellors, and corporate trainers is predicted to skyrocket in the near term.

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is among the UAE universities grooming future educational leaders through its Master of Education in Educational Leadership (M.Ed.). The AURAK M.Ed. is a four-semester program designed to provide specialized knowledge in leadership, resource management, organizational change, group dynamics, and data-driven decision-making to equip current and future leaders with the tools they need to drive positive change in a rapidly changing landscape.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, said: “Education is the foundation for creating jobs relevant to the times. Educational leaders are powerful change-makers who shape the minds of young people all over the world. This role assumes greater importance against the backdrop of a disruptive careers landscape in which many traditional jobs will disappear. Therefore, society needs educational leaders who can shape curricula and learning experiences that will produce graduates ready for the changing employment landscape.”

Dr. Alexandria Proff, Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Education at AURAK stated: “The Master of Education in Educational Leadership program is a thorough scholarly experience that provides educators with excellent learning opportunities to build and enhance their leadership skills. Graduates of our program acquire knowledge and skills in real-world research, data-informed leadership, authentic assessment, and the implementation of best practice in dynamic learning environments. Taken collectively, these knowledge areas and leadership skills enable AURAK Master of Education graduates to effectively lead in the 21st century.”

Graduates of the Master of Education program will have the skills and knowledge necessary to facilitate positive change in academic settings that is aligned with societal needs. More specifically, M.Ed. graduates will be able to implement highly specialized knowledge of leadership theories; employ advanced problem-solving skills; facilitate the strategic performance of educational institutions; lead the development of professional teams; construct and disseminate real-world research; and adhere to ethical leadership standards that advance professional knowledge and practice.

Graduates of the Master of Education program are well prepared to actively contribute in K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and governmental entities through leadership roles in areas of instruction, administration, policy-development, educational research, and community building.

AURAK’s M.Ed. program is accredited by the UAE’s Ministry of Education, ensuring that its graduates are well-prepared to advance their careers and contribute to positive change.





