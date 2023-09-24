Jordan's Search And Rescue Team In Libya Returns - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced the return of Jordan's Search and Rescue Team, within the Public Security Department (PSD) from Libya that was hit by a devastated floods.
In statement issued by the ministry on Sunday, the ministry said that the team completed its mission there after ten days of continued efforts in the brotherly country and in accordance with recognized international protocols regarding the time limits for rescue teams' participation.
The team, the statement noted, is a globally recognized, highly skilled team that has already participated in international relief missions.
The statement also noted that the team consists of 88 members, including five doctors from the Royal Medical Services.
