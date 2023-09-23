Peace Is The Strategic Goal To Establish A Secure World -- Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdulatif Al-Zayani has affirmed that peace is the strategic goal to establish a more secure and stable world.
Al-Zayani, in a statement he addressed at the 78th United Nations General Assembly session late on Friday, said his country has conveyed to the world its experience in tolerance, peaceful co-existence among communities and respect for human rights.
Bahrain has realized that international cooperation based on mutual confidence, sincere intentions and mutual understanding constitute the best avenue for overcoming common challenges, Al-Zayani added.
Manama, among its priorities, has chosen dialogue as the best option and a peaceful means for ending wars, settling disputes, he added, alluding in particular to its stance on boosting the peace process in the Middle East and supporting rights of the Palestinian people.
He has affirmed that Bahrain supports peaceful and sustainable solutions for the crises in Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Libya and Afghanistan. (end)
