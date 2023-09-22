Abu Rudeineh: No Peace Without Meeting Palestinian Legitimate Demands

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said today that there will be no peace or stability in the region without the consent of the Palestinian people and meeting their demands in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

“This is the official Palestinian position that was determined by the historic Palestinian leadership, and it will not give up on it, and anyone who believes otherwise is wrong,” Abu Rudeineh said in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations.

He added that peace begins with Palestine, and stability begins with the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate national rights and establishing their independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Without that, there is no peace, no security, and no stability in the region,” he affirmed.

The official presidential spokesman stressed that the Palestinian people will not deviate from their national principles and will always adhere to their land and sanctities, adding that history has always proven that the occupation will disappear, no matter how long it takes.