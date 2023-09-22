Renowned Change Management Expert, Dr. Stephan Meyer, Expands Services Globally To Empower Visionary Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Stephan Meyer, a distinguished figure in the field of change management, is proud to announce the expansion of his services to an international audience.
PAPHOS, CYPRUS, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With over 25 years of experience in orchestrating successful change initiatives, Dr. Meyer is now available to provide valuable assistance to visionary leaders who are driving change on a global scale.
Dr. Meyer's career has been marked by remarkable achievements and a profound impact on various industries. His extensive background includes roles as a CEO, Member of the Board, Program Manager, Mentor, and Coach. Through his expertise, Stephan has generated millions of Euros in additional profit for his clients by enhancing their services and fostering organizational growth.
A sought-after keynote speaker, Dr. Stephan Meyer captivates audiences with his enlightening talks on social change, shedding light on the transformative power of visionary leadership in today's fast-paced world.
Educationally, Stephan holds a Diplom-Psychologe degree in Business Psychology, with a specialization in organizational development, from RWTH Aachen University, Germany. Additionally, he has earned a doctoral dissertation in business administration from the University of Gloucestershire, UK, focusing on "killing sacred cows" within organizations. This innovative metaphor signifies modernizing organizations by replacing outdated rituals with more relevant tools and processes. Dr. Meyer's commitment to education extends to pro bono mentorship in several academic mentoring programs.
Professionally, Dr. Meyer's journey began with Accenture, where his background in psychology seamlessly integrated into the change management department. He played a pivotal role in overseeing and managing extensive and intricate transformational initiatives. Following his successful tenure, he was headhunted by a small bank to establish a private equity subsidiary. Subsequently, Stephan ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing a think tank dedicated to better change management projects. Since 2022, he has been at the helm of Almademey Limited in Cyprus, where he assists clients in achieving outstanding results in their change management projects through coaching and trusted advisory services.
Dr. Stephan Meyer's impressive client portfolio includes industry giants such as Volkswagen, Audi, Daimler, PwC, Zurich, Allianz, Novartis, Sanofi, Evonik, E.ON, and many more. On a personal note, Stephan is a native German and currently resides in Cyprus amidst the tranquility of an orange grove.
Dr. Stephan Meyer is ready to have a global impact by helping visionary leaders navigate the changing business landscape. He has extensive experience, innovative approaches, and a strong commitment to facilitating change. If you are a leader who is struggling with change, or if you are looking for a keynote speaker for your next event, contact Dr. Stephan Meyer today.
About Dr. Stephan Meyer:
Dr. Stephan Meyer is a highly regarded expert in change management and business transformation with over 25 years of experience. He has held various roles as CEO, Member of the Board, Program Manager, Mentor, and Coach. Dr. Meyer has helped numerous clients across multiple industries generate substantial profits by improving their services and guiding them through successful change initiatives. As a sought-after keynote speaker, he shares his insights on social change and visionary leadership with audiences worldwide. Stephan holds a Diplom-Psychologe degree in Business Psychology and a doctoral dissertation in business administration. Currently, he is the leader of Almademey Limited in Cyprus, where he provides coaching and advisory services to clients worldwide. Stephan's client roster includes major corporations such as Volkswagen, Audi, Daimler, PwC, Zurich, Allianz, Novartis, Sanofi, Evonik, and E.ON.
