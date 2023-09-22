Full Circle Moment: A Captain Gives Back To His Community Through Mentorship

It was also at that salon where Quincy formed strong connections that led him to discover his passion for aviation and find support through lifelong mentors and where he began his journey to become a pilot. His mentors introduced him to the CR Smith Museum Aviation STEM Summer Camp and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) that supported him on his journey to success at American.

Quincy, now a captain at American Airlines, is determined to pay it forward by inspiring the next generation of aviators to pursue their dreams.

Watch his inspiring story above

Read advice on how to support your aviation dreams from Quincy on our CR Smith Museum blog .