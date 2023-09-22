Azerbaijan Says Ambulances For Evacuating Wounded Armenian Troops Can Come From Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Ambulances can
also come from Armenia to evacuate wounded Armenian servicemen [in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh], Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan
and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
“For medical evacuations to Armenia, medical vehicles
can also come from Armenia. Work is underway with Russian
peacekeepers to collect the bodies of combatants left on the field.
We support receiving additional personnel from the ICRC Geneva
Office,” Hajiyev said.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian
armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan,
localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the
region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives
of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov,
responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh,
met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives
of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in
Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian
issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need
for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance
in the form of foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken
seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the
heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the
emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide
humanitarian support in the near future.
An agreement was reached to hold another meeting
soon.
