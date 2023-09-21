Tunnel Boring Machine Arrives In Panama

Starting

Thursday, the transfer of the 99 pieces that make up the boring machine will begin to the Farfán Industrial Complex, where the attack shaft is being built and where the excavation and lining route of 4.5 kilometers of tunnel under the Panama Canal will begin.

The established schedule for the transfer of the largest pieces of the boring machine is from 10:00 pm to 4:00 a.m. according to the Traffic Management Plan, approved by the Traffic and Land Transportation Authority, (ATTT) to carry out the transport in several phases in a period of two months.