Safadi Continues His Meetings With Number Of Ministers, Officials In New York

New York, Sept. 21 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, continued his discussions with his counterparts and other officials, participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
Safadi along with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho, discussed ways of cementing cooperation between the two countries, in the framework of the partnership with the European Union and a number of issues of common interests.
An agreement to abolish the visa requirements for persons holding diplomatic passports, was signed in a meeting between Safadi and his Costa Rican counterpart Arnoldo Andre.
Safadi also met with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, prior to the ministerial conference, which the two ministers will chair, this evening, to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Jordan and Sweden, and within the framework of partnership with the European Union.
Safadi and Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held a meeting that dealt with the Syrian crisis and its repercussions according to the "step-for-step methodology" in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution No 2254.
Safadi, yesterday, held talks with the Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa Affairs at the US National Security Council, Brett McGurk, which reviewed Jordanian-U.S. ties and ways to enhance security, stability and peace in the Middle East region.
Safadi along with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara A. Leaf, discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnership that brings together Amman and Washington and a wide range of regional and international issues, including the Palestinian cause, the Syrian crisis, and the refugee issue.
