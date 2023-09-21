SBI Apprentice 2023: Registration Window For 6160 Posts To Close Today, Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The registration window for the 6160 posts of apprentice for State Bank Bank of India will close on 21 September 21, 2023 at 11.50 pm.Those interested students can apply for the post through the official SBI recruitment portal at sbi.co.in.For the post, the candidates must be between the ages of 20-28 years and need to undergo a comprehensive one-year training program, during which they would receive a monthly stipend of ₹15,000.The public sector bank had said the training would equip the candidates with all the necessary skills and knowledge for a successful career in banking field.ALSO READ: NEET PG 2023 counselling: Medical bodies support decision, Tamil Nadu CM slams CentreSelection Criteria:For the selection of the apprentice post, a candidate will have to pass an online written test, followed by a test of a local language.The online test will comprise of:a) General or financial awareness: 25 questions, 25 marks and 15 minutes.b) General English: 25 questions, 25 marks and 15 minutes.c) Quantitative aptitude: 25 questions, 25 marks and 15 minutes.d) Reasoning ability and computer aptitude: 25 questions, 25 marks and 15 minutes.Application fee:The application fees has been set as ₹300 for general candidates, while for those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories, they have been exempted.Exam date:The examination for this recruitment is scheduled to take place by October end or November first week.Step to apply for the post:1) Open browser, type sbi.co.in in the address bar and hit search.2) Look at the \"Recruitment\" or \"Career\" section on the SBI website and hit proceed.3) Search for SBI Apprentice 2023 recruitment notification in the 'Latest Notifications' area.4) Click on Apprentice recruitment notification. Read all details regarding eligibility criteria and others.5) Click on 'Apply online' or 'Online Application' link. Fill the form with all details and submit it.
