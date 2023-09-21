KBTG Techtopia Takes Thai People And Partners Worldwide On A Journey Across The AI-Verse



AI Trends and Outlook : experience the influence of AI through emerging trends and innovations beyond Generative AI, journeying across the world of M.A.D. (machine learning, AI, data)

AI Transformation : learn how AI is triggering transformation various domains e.g. DevOps, cyber security, Web3, and how one can hone its power to transform their organization

AI x Human : delve into today's relationship between humans and AI, reflecting on the looming fear and benefits, ultimately seeking the means to co-exist AI Ecosystem : explore the impact and opportunity of AI in various industries e.g. health, finance, retail, environment, etc., including heavily debated issues like AI ethics

About KBTG

At KASIKORN Business-Technology Group, we never cease to develop and innovate financial solutions on top of our Customer First mindset. We are the driving force behind KBank's success as well as their navigator exploring the digital world beyond Thailand. Our wide-ranging online banking services are equipped with concrete infrastructure and strong barriers capable of guarding customers' valuable assets and data. Utilizing our expertise in Fintech business, combined with new generation's outside-the-box thinking, KBTG aims to transform into the best tech organization of Southeast Asia by 2025.

