Türkiye's National Defense Minister Congratulates Azerbaijani Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Minister of
National Defense of Türkiye Yasar Guler called his Azerbaijani
counterpart, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports via the
Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
Guler congratulated the Azerbaijan Defense Minister on the
successful completion of anti-terror measures and noted that
Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan.
Besides, the Turkish minister expressed deep condolences to the
families of the military servicemen who became martyrs and wished a
speedy recovery to all the injured persons.
Hasanov spoke about the military success achieved in all
directions in a short period of time during local anti-terror
measures carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
He emphasized that the heroism, bravery, and professionalism of
Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrated during the anti-terror measures
are highly appreciated by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,
Ilham Aliyev.
During the telephone conversation, a detailed exchange of views
on a number of other issues of mutual interest took place.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions:
The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed
formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down
their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and
fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave
the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed
formations shall be disbanded.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured
in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.