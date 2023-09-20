Roadcast And TSL Announce Transformative Logistics Partnership In Vietnam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20th Sept 2023, New Delhi: TSL, a leading logistics solutions partner in Vietnam in a groundbreaking collaboration with Roadcast, a technology-driven global logistics solutions provider based in India, will reshape the logistics landscape in Vietnam. United in purpose, this alliance aims to forge a dynamic logistics ecosystem in Vietnam.
With this alliance, the two giants of the logistics sector will bring state-of-the-art technology solutions to the forefront, promising heightened efficiency and transparency. The partnership will double real-time shipment visibility, optimize delivery networks, reduce transit times, and cut operational costs.
A primary foof this partnership is to elevate the customer experience. Responsive support and tailored logistics solutions will be at the forefront of their efforts. Together, Roadcast and TSL aim to set new industry standards, providing a seamless and efficient logistics experience for their clients in Vietnam.
In addition to this, with a commitment to eco-friendly logistics practices, Roadcast and TSL will work together to reduce their carbon footprint. By exploring sustainable initiatives, they aim to lead the way towards a greener, more responsible logistics industry in Vietnam.
Rahul Mehra, Co-founder of Roadcast, emphasizes the transformative potential of this collaboration, "Our technology is designed to revolutionize logistics making it more efficient, streamlined, and advanced. Partnering with TSL allowsto expand our impact in Vietnam." Vishal Jain, Co-founder of Roadcast, added, "By joining forces with TSL, we have a unique opportunity to implement and scale our revolutionary logistics solutions, benefiting both companies and the broader logistics industry in Vietnam."
TSL, a well-established logistics and supply chain management company, brings a wealth of experience in transportation, warehousing, and distribution services. Huy Tran, CEO of TSL, shared, "This partnership marks an exciting chapter for TSL. This collaboration represents a significant turning point for logistics in Vietnam and holds great promise and potential for their future. Together, we aim to exceed customer expectations and drive positive change in the Vietnamese logistics industry.
About Roadcast:
Roadcast, an end-to-end supply chain management solutions provider, was found in 2015. Vishal Jain, Anshul Jain, and Rahul Mehra started this Delhi-based SaaS company as a technology provider for logistics enterprises. Roadcast closed a round of $250,000 in an angel round of funding from highworth individuals from the United Arab Emirates in March 2018 and raised Series A $2 Mn from Jubilant Foodworks in July 2022. Roadcast's technology can be applied to businesses offering food delivery, logistics & transportation, electric mobility, and courier & parcel delivery. Roadcast is one of the only technology enterprises that provides a highly comprehensive platform that combines the power of IoT for vehicle tracking and a seamlessly connected driver application for delivery uberization.
