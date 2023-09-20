FM Attends Reception Marking 50 Years Of Germany In UN

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Monday participated in a reception held by Germany, marking the 50th anniversary of its membership in the UN.
The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Safadi conveyed His Majesty's congratulations to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and wished for continued progress and prosperity, expressing King Abdullah's keenness to further boost the“solid friendship” ties between the two countries in varifields.
