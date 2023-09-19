The AI Eye Podcast: Watching AI Breaking News (NYSE: ACN) (TSXV: DM)

Today's podcast is sponsored by Fintech Company AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ).

Accenture (NYSE:ACN ), through Accenture Ventures, has made a strategic investment in Writer, which is described as "a platform using generative AI to help enterprises create and shape content in the ways people already work." Writer, according to the press release, "is designed to help organizations deploy AI-driven applications that can increase productivity and drive significant business impact across enterprise functions including support, operations, product, sales, HR, marketing, and more." Baiju Shah, Chief Strategy Officer of Accenture Song, explained:

"Our continued investments in generative AI platforms will empower clients across all industries to transform how they create, personalize and distribute content at pace, but also safely, securely and with brand integrity. We've entered a new era of tech-powered creativity and believe Writer's enterprise-ready platform is a strong addition to Accenture's comprehensive set of generative AI capabilities, tools and expertise, helping our clients capitalize on a wide range of uses across marketing and sales."

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM ) has announced that Nexalogy Environics Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched its artificial intelligence (AI) and generative pre-trained technology (GPT) software, AnalyticsGPT to businesses today, designed to empower businesses with the ability to harness the power of AI for data analysis, research and discovery. Datametrex CEO Marshall Gunter said:

"We are excited to officially launch AnalyticsGPT and bring the power of AI-driven data analytics to businesses of all sizes. Our mission is to simplify the complexities of data analysis and research, enabling businesses to make smarter decisions and ultimately improve their bottom line. AnalyticsGPT is the result of extensive research and development, and we believe it will revolutionize the way organizations harness the potential of AI for their business and discovery needs."

Global AI in Call Center Market to Reach $8.55B in 2030

A report published by SNS Insider finds that the global AI in Call Center market is projected to grow from $1.71 billion USD in 2022 to $8.55 billion in 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3 percent in the forecast period. The following excerpt from the report's description outlines some key factors influencing the market's growth:

Organizations are now utilizing AI in their customer service function as a result of recent breakthroughs in AI technology, changing their attention away from delivering customer support services via email or SMS to AI-powered chatbots that help improve customer experience and engagement. For instance, technology based on artificial intelligence (AI), such as chatbots and Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs), can effectively engage potential customers by offering coupons or discounts, while human sales representatives can provide that crucial personal touch and successfully seal the deal. Additionally, AI can equip call center agents with comprehensive historical information and valuable insights about each customer, enabling representatives to present worthwhile cross-selling and up-selling prospects.

