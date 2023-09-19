Alkermes Pathways Research Awards Is Now Accepting Applications!

With millions of people impacted by neurological disorders, more research is urgently needed to advance science in this area. The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program is designed to support the next generation of researchers who are working on the front lines to advance understanding of diseases in the field of neuroscience. This year's application cycle is now open.

The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program provides opportunities for individual grants of up to $100,000 per research project for early-career investigators focused on research relating to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. Watch this video to learn more and visit the Alkermes website to apply.