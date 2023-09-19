Mps Enter New Parliament House Of India On Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leading of parliamentarians from across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building on Monday. As the baton of legislative proceedings shifts to the new building, this renaming signifies the historical significance and continuity of parliamentary governance in India.

India expels senior Canadian diplomat, cites anti-India activity and interference

The inaugural session in the new Parliament building commenced with a symbolic moment as MPs raised for the national anthem, followed by the recitation of the "Vakratunda Mahakaya" shlok.

PM Modi warmly greeted Opposition leaders upon his arrival at the new Parliament building for the second day of the session. Union minister Pralhad Joshi extended a warm welcome to all MPs in the newly christened Parliament House of India, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the country's legislative history.