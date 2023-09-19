Introducing An American Handcrafted Boning Knife For Home Butchery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
STEELPORT's unique new 6" Boning Knife is an essential tool for professional chefs and home cooks to safely and confidently break down and trim all cuts of meat
STEELPORT 6” Boning Knife allows for superior control, agility, and protection, making it an essential tool for confidently and efficiently breaking down and trimming cuts of meat.
With the STEELPORT Boning Knife, home cooks can feel inspired to buy and experiment with different cuts of meat, and have the self-sufficiency to break down high quality proteins from scratch at home.
American-forged handcrafted kitchen knife company STEELPORT Knife Co. announces the launch of their sixth knife shape in their lineup of award-winning heirloom quality cutlery: The STEELPORT 6" Boning Knife . With its unique design and functional details, the STEELPORT 6" Boning Knife allows for superior control, agility, and protection, making it an essential tool for confidently and efficiently breaking down and trimming cuts of meat.
“STEELPORT knives are meant to provide cooks with the best tools possible, and encourage more cooking and experimentation,” says STEELPORT Knife Co. Bladesmith and Co-Founder Eytan Zias.“With the STEELPORT Boning Knife, professional chefs and home butchers alike can feel confident that they have an exceptionally sharp and safe tool they can depend upon to break down both delicate cuts and large quantities of meat. Likewise, home cooks can feel inspired to buy and experiment with different cuts of meat, and have the self-sufficiency to break down high quality proteins from scratch at home.”
A boning knife is a thin blade with an agile tip, similar to a filet knife and sometimes referred to as a meat knife or de-boning knife. It is specifically designed for deboning and trimming, for example breaking down bone-in proteins, trimming fat and removing silverskin, etc. A well-made boning knife should have a safety guard at the bolster which prevents the hand from slipping when maneuvering through tight sections of meat and bone.
The new STEELPORT 6” Boning Knife ($350) is especially unique for several reasons:
- The safety guard at the bolster is extra wide for additional protection and mobility, preventing injury especially if hands are wet or greasy from breaking down large cuts.
- The handle is the same shape and size as the award-winning STEELPORT Chef Knife's contoured handle, providing more comfort, safety, and stability.
- The blade is slightly wider than average, allowing for more sharpenings and longer blade life, combined with a STEELPORT's longer lasting edge retention, while still being narrow enough to be nimble and perform fine detailed work.
This Boning Knife is also handcrafted at the STEELPORT factory in Portland, Oregon using all of the same USA-sourced materials and proprietary methods as the rest of their award-winning lineup of cutlery. As such, it is the only Boning Knife on the market with the prized custom features that apply to all STEELPORT knives , including the rare differential heat treatment. The core differentiating features of all STEELPORT knives include:
- Drop Forged One-Piece construction: Solid one-piece traditional drop forged construction from blade tip to end cap for a well-balanced and long-lasting knife.
- 65 HRC Carbon Steel: Through proprietary differential heat treatment, American 52100 Carbon Steel achieves unmatched 65 HRC hardness at the blade and a softer spine at less than 30 HRC, creating exceptional sharpness and durability.
- Contoured Bolster with Hand Polished Edges: Smooth transition from bolster to handle for comfort, and encourages proper pinch grip hold.
- Oregon Big Leaf Maple Burl Handle: Locally sourced, naturally unique burl wood, stabilized with resin to meet tough kitchen requirements and won't shrink or swell.
- Made-In-America: American-forged blade, all US-sourced materials, handcrafted in Portland, Oregon for the only broadly available, entirely USA-made cutlery option.
The first new STEELPORT knife shape to launch since April 2022, the 6” Boning Knife is a natural next extension to STEELPORT Knife Co.'s lineup of American made knives, which includes the 4” Paring Knife, 6" Chef Knife, 8” Chef Knife, 10” Slicing Knife, and serrated 10” Bread Knife, as well as a Knife Block, special gift sets and accessories.
STEELPORT products can be purchased directly on STEELPORT's website, in-person at their Portland factory, as well as 100+ premium culinary retail locations across the United States, Canada and Japan.
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. STEELPORT believes in craftsmanship without compromise, and its passionate team delivers iconic design, functional detail and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Backed by a lifetime guarantee and their SharpForeverTM free sharpening for life service, STEELPORT's heirloom quality knives help create treasured memories and family traditions in the kitchen. Shop and learn more at and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.
