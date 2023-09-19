OSCE Chairman-In-Office To Meet With Azerbaijani, Armenian Fms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The OSCE
Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar
Osmani will meet with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and
Armenia, Osmani wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107099793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.