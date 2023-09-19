University Of Cape Town Researcher Development Academy Turns Five

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The UCT RDA celebrated 5 years in existence this July with an ongoing commitment to developing research capacity in Africa. At the UCT RDA, we recognise the importance of nurturing the next generation of research leaders across Africa.” - Dr Gaelle Ramon, Manager: Researcher DevelopmentCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The University of Cape Town Researcher Development Academy® (UCT RDA) celebrated five years in existence this July with an ongoing commitment to bolstering the development of research capacity in South Africa, and on the African continent, to help ensure that African scholars are equipped with the tools and expertise necessary to thrive in a competitive global research landscape.
The UCT RDA grew from the solid foundation laid by the highly successful Emerging Researcher Programme (ERP), an internal initiative, which has been supporting UCT academics since 2003. In response to the many requests from other universities for their staff to participate in the ERP, it was decided to extend that support to other institutions through the UCT RDA.
The UCT RDA offers a variety of customisable researcher training and development courses to address the needs of academics at all stages of their careers at institutions across Africa. Cohorts of participants are able to build a range of relevant and appropriate skills including grant proposal writing, writing for publications, pursuing and supervising postgraduate degrees, career and research planning, research ethics and integrity and many more. Course content is designed in close consultation with participating universities, resulting in these academic development programmes being uniquely suited to meet the unique needs and complimenting the strengths of each institution while also cultivating a new generation of research leaders.
All UCT RDA programmes are designed and delivered by PhD-qualified staff with extensive research, publishing, and researcher development experience. The UCT RDA also collaborates with subject-matter experts to ensure that each programme draws on cutting-edge knowledge and best practices.
By providing tailored support and resources to researchers throughout the continent, the UCT RDA is poised to help advance African scholarship and ensure that the voices of African scholars are heard on the global stage. Dr Gaëlle Ramon, Manager: Researcher Development at the UCT RDA remarked that,“At the UCT RDA, we recognise the importance of nurturing the next generation of research leaders across Africa. The UCT RDA mission is a testament to our commitment to equip these individuals with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in a competitive global research landscape. By offering personalised and flexible support, the academy will help researchers grow their skills, accelerate their careers, and ultimately contribute to the advancement of knowledge in their respective fields.”
UCT is a leading research institution in South Africa and Africa . Established in 1829, UCT has a proud history of academic excellence. The institution is ranked as the best university in Africa and within the top 12% of universities internationally by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024. These latest rankings take into consideration UCT's extensive international collaborations, excellent graduate employment rates and highly successful alumni, and contribution to social and environmental impact. With a diverse and vibrant research community, UCT remains committed to driving innovation and addressing critical global challenges through interdisciplinary research.
