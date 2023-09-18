D-Central Technologies Pioneers Home Mining With Innovative Bitcoin Mining Heater

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Antminer Slim by D-Central, soon available.
D-Central Technologies launches an innovative open-source Bitcoin Mining Heater, blending efficient home heating with cost-saving mining solutions. It's more than just efficiency. It represents the essence of decentralization. The next era of Bitcoin mining should align with the retail market, the true hub of innovation.” - Jonathan BertrandLAVAL, QC, CANADA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In the face of soaring inflation rates and escalating energy costs, D-Central Technologies stands out as a game-changer in the Bitcoin mining industry. Established in 2016, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to decentralization and home mining. Their latest innovation, an open-source Bitcoin Mining Heater developed in partnership with Cryptocloaks, is set to revolutionize the way we perceive home heating and Bitcoin mining.
As winter approaches, the demand for effective and economical heating solutions grows. While many companies have attempted to merge Bitcoin mining with space heating, feedback from the crypto community suggests a significant gap in functionality or performance.
D-Central Technologies, a leader in home mining and heat recycling, has collaborated with Cryptocloaks to address this gap. Together, they have introduced an open-source Bitcoin Mining Heater that excels in operational efficiency and reliability. Powered by the undervolted Antminer S17, the heater offers an impressive operational efficiency of 31W/TH-34W/TH, rivaling top-tier miners like the Antminer S19 and S19 Pro.
The open-source design of the heater emphasizes adaptability and a forward-thinking approach to technology. It encourages sustainability by allowing the repurposing of older units, significantly reducing electronic waste. Users can either build their units or opt for the ready-to-use version from D-Central Technologies, ensuring efficient space heating and Bitcoin mining.
D-Central's recent collaboration with Pivotal Pleb Tech further solidifies its industry standing. The Loki Kit , introduced by Pivotal Pleb Tech, enables hashers to use alternative Pfor their Antminer 19 series miners. This innovation allows users to utilize older, more affordable APW3 and APW9 Pfor the 19 series technology.
D-Central is also excited to share its ongoing projects on the Antminer Slim Edition series, which will feature single hashboard miners from the Antminer T17 to the Antminer S19 XP. Their mission is clear: to enable every home-based Bitcoin miner to mine efficiently, regardless of budget, and to optimize returns through dual-purpose mining.
Innovations like the open-source case and the Loki Kit highlight D-Central's commitment to repurposing old hardware. As an ASIC repair center, they have embraced a recycling mission, finding value where others see none. Combined with promotions like D-Central's Hash no Cash, they offer affordable solutions for pleb miners.
D-Central is dedicated to providing economic solutions tailored to individual needs. They are at the forefront of the Bitcoin mining industry, driving innovation and sustainability.
For more information and purchase options, visit D-Central Technologies.
