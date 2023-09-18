Australia’s Offshore Alliance continues gas work stoppage

(MENAFN) Australia’s Offshore Alliance union sustained the continuing 24-hour work stoppages at Chevron’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) factories in western Australia for a second day, rising doubt about international supply.



“Another 24-hour stoppage has been applied across all 3 facilities with 15 percent of Downstream members enacting rolling stoppages/bans after midday today,” an unknown Offshore Alliance official informed a US news agency on Sunday.



The stoppage is anticipated to go until 8am on Monday (00:00 GMT), the official declared, also saying that more verdicts over full-day strikes are going to be taken at gatherings that are conducted “twice a day everyday.”



Staffs at the Wheatstone as well as Gorgon LNG establishments, which make up more than 5 percent of international supply, began boosting their campaign last week. The stoppage includes the restricting of operational actions, involving the resume of equipment, the mooring as well as loading of tankers and other boats, and laboratory examination effort.



Chevron asked Australia’s industrial tribunal to interfere in the conflict and revoke the strikes. The tribunal is going to conduct a hearing on the topic as early as the coming week, with a verdict anticipated short time after.

