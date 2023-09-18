Arab Countries Condemn Israeli Settlers' Raid Into Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Sept 18 (Petra) -- Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned the latest storming of Al AMosque by hundreds of Jewish settlers under the heavy escort of Israeli police.
Some 430 extremist settlers staged a raid into the holy compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, in the latest breach of the sanctity of one of Islam's holiest shrines.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on Israeli authorities to "immediately stop such escalatory actions that provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world and stoke violence in the occupied Palestinian territories."
It reiterated its full commitment to supporting the "inalienable Palestinian rights and all endeavors to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue", and urged international bodies and the United Nations to exercise their responsibility of protecting the Palestinian people's rights.
For its part, the Saudi Foreign Ministry called Israeli actions "a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims across the world."
The Saudi ministry held Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the repercussions of such continued violations, urging the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the escalation, provide protection to civilians and exert all efforts to end the conflict.
MENAFN18092023000117011021ID1107089513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.