Icrc Food Truck Examined At Lachin Checkpoint And Heads To Azerbaijan's Khankendi (Photo/Video)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Trucks of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have freely crossed the Lachin border checkpoint parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Trend reports.

The trucks were given free passage after being inspected at the Lachin border checkpoint.

It should be noted that the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneous opening of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

As a result, the separatist leaders announced that they had decided to accept the joint proposal of the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Khankendi and the Russian peacekeeping command regarding the simultanetransportation of food by ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

In fact, there was an agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes on September 1. The separatists expediently delayed this process.

