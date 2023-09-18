Icrc Food Truck Examined At Lachin Checkpoint And Heads To Azerbaijan's Khankendi (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Trucks of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have freely crossed
the Lachin border checkpoint parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road,
Trend reports.
The trucks were given free passage after being inspected at the
Lachin border checkpoint.
It should be noted that the separatists in Karabakh finally
submitted to Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneous
opening of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
As a result, the separatist leaders announced that they had
decided to accept the joint proposal of the International Committee
of the Red Cross office in Khankendi and the Russian peacekeeping
command regarding the simultanetransportation of food by ICRC
vehicles along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
In fact, there was an agreement on the simultaneopening of
these routes on September 1. The separatists expediently delayed
this process.
