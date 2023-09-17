Lukaku On Target As Roma Smash Seven Past Empoli

Milan: Romelu Lukaku scored his first Roma goal in Sunday's 7-0 demolition of Empoli, his new team's first win of the Serie A season.

Belgium forward Lukaku rolled in Roma's sixth of a simple home victory in the 86th minute of a match which also saw Paulo Dybala get off the mark for the season with a brace.

Further strikes from Renato Sanches, Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini, as well as a comical Albert Grassi own goal ensured a rout of rock-bottom Empoli and moved Roma out of the relegation zone and up to 12th on four points.

Lukaku made his first start alongside Dybala in an attack which is hoped will help Roma qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

On loan from Chelsea, Lukaku made a substitute appearance in Roma's loss to AC Milan before the international break and had a low key evening against Empoli apart from his simple finish from Andrea Belotti's pass.

Jose Mourinho's team could even have scored more as both Dybala and Leandro Paredes struck the woodwork from set-pieces in each half.