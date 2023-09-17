Un General Assembly To Hold High-Level Week On Sept 19-26

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- As part of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, heads of state and government of the 193 UN member states, including Kuwait, are set to engage in the annual high-level General Debate between Tuesday, September 19, and Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

UNGA President Dennis Francis will open the General Debate, themed "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all." Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah leads Kuwait delegation to the gathering.

On the UNGA session, Kuwait's Permanent Delegate to the UN Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai said Sunday, it is the most important global diplomatic event as it brings together top decision-makers, including 76 heads of states, 50 heads of government and dozens of ministers.

"The discussions will foon key issues in politics, economy and health in the post-Covid-19 world," he said in statements to KUNA.

Ambassador Al-Banai noted that Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will deliver Kuwait's speech to UNGA High-Level General Debate on Thursday evening where he will foon the political and economic challenges facing the Middle East and Kuwait approach to them.

"His Highness the Prime Minister will set forth Kuwait's efforts to strengthen regional and international security and stability as well as the country's exceptional and large-scale humanitarian action.

"He will also give a glimpse of the progress made by Kuwait towards realization of the UN 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 15 years into the agenda," the senior diplomat disclosed.

On September 18-19, ahead of the General Debate, the leaders will gather for the SDG Summit to review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to the target year of 2030 for achieving the Goals.

"His Highness the Prime Minister's speech will shed light on the outcome of that summit which will be a negotiated political declaration," Ambassador Al-Banai went on.

The agenda of the UNGA session also include a High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, taking place on Wednesday, September 20, on the heels of the SDG Summit, and Climate Ambition Summit suggested by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to step up response to the urgency of the climate crisis.

Also on Wednesday, UNGA President Dennis Francis, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, will convene a "High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response." The one-day event is expected to adopt a political declaration aimed at mobilizing political will at the national, regional and international levels for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The agenda topics of the UNGA session also include a High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage, due on September 21, which presents an opportunity for countries and stakeholders to renew efforts and accelerate progress toward achieving health for all. This will serve as the foundation for executing policies and ensuring responsibility for strengthening health systems for the future, building on the 2019 Political Declaration, Al-Banai noted.

The High-level Meeting on the Fight against Tuberculosis will be held on September 22 under the theme of "Advancing science, finance and innovation, and their benefits, to urgently end the global tuberculosis epidemic, in particular, by ensuring equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment and care." Ambassador Al-Banai added that Kuwait is looking forward to effective participation in this year UNGA session, and more fruitful cooperation with the UN and its affiliate agency as the country celebrates 60th anniversary of joining the UN.