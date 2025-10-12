Dubai Welcomes Dobego - New Hub For Car Purchase, Leasing, Rental, And Finance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

DoBeGo announces the launch of its all-in-one digital platform designed to transform the way cars are purchased, leased, financed, and resold in the UAE and beyond. Built to serve both individual drivers and automotive businesses, DoBeGo integrates every step of the vehicle journey - from acquisition to resale - into a single, seamless ecosystem.

DoBeGo bridges key stages of car ownership and monetization, providing customers and dealers with unmatched convenience and financial flexibility:



Buy With Confidence - verified listings, real-time credit calculators, and access to premium and pre-owned vehicles.

Flexible Leasing, Rental & Financing - innovative solutions including short- and long-term rentals, rent-to-own, and buyback models, tailored to different budgets and ownership goals.

Effortless Resale - fast trade-in and resale options with built-in value optimization tools.

Integrated Support Services - RTA and Carfax checks, insurance, registration, and ownership transfer all managed in-platform. Dealer-Centric Solutions - B2B subscription packages enabling dealerships and rental operators to promote inventory, generate qualified leads, and accelerate sales.

Dubai's fast-growing automotive market offers fertile ground for mobility innovation. In 2024 alone, the UAE recorded over 330,000 new car registrations (up 19% year-on-year) and nearly 319,000 used-car transactions (up 16%). Leveraging Dubai's role as a re-export hub to the GCC, Africa, and global markets, DoBeGo positions itself as a regional growth driver.

“DoBeGo isn't just a marketplace - it's an integrated mobility and finance ecosystem,” said Andrey Sviridenko, CEO of DoBeGo .“We connect all key stages of car ownership in one platform, making transactions faster, more transparent, and more profitable for individuals and businesses alike. Dubai's global reach makes it the ideal launchpad.”

DoBeGo is now live as a web platform offering full access to its core services. A dedicated mobile app is under development and will roll out soon, further enhancing the user experience.

To explore the platform or request early access, visit DoBeGo .

