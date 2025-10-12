Bitcoin Surges Beyond $120,000 Amid ETF And Macro Shifts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin cleared the $120,000 mark on Friday, marking its strongest move in months as inflows into U. S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and fears of U. S. political gridlock spurred investor appetite.

The sharp rally saw Bitcoin rise toward levels not seen since August, with price action driven by mounting demand from institutional channels and growing speculative interest in its safe-haven appeal. Observers link the surge to accelerating purchases via ETFs, as well as elevated yields on derivative positions betting on further strength.

Citigroup this week trimmed its year-end Bitcoin forecast to $133,000, citing headwinds from a strengthening U. S. dollar and weak gold prices, while lifting expectations for Ethereum to $4,500 on the back of increasing inflows. The contrasting moves reflect a recalibration of expectations amid shifting capital flows in crypto markets.

Analysts tracking ETF inflows suggest that institutional adoption remains the catalyst for upward momentum. Bitwise reiterated a $200,000 target for Bitcoin in 2025, emphasising sustained demand from endowments, corporates, and sovereign treasuries. Meanwhile, Coindesk's mid-year forecast placed a $150,000–$160,000 range as a probable zone should monetary policy ease.

Technical indicators show the path is not without resistance. Price models project a critical threshold at $117,000–$120,500: surpassing it decisively would confirm a bullish breakout, while failure to hold could trigger pullbacks toward $110,000 or lower support zones. Analysts caution that leveraged long positions may be vulnerable to liquidation should sentiment cool.

On-chain data shows accumulation by so-called“whales” has intensified over recent weeks, reinforcing the theory that major players are driving the advance. Machine-learning forecasting studies underscore that low, high, and opening price series remain the most informative variables for trend prediction, though the authors note models still struggle with sudden macro shocks.

MicroStrategy, a prominent corporate Bitcoin holder, has slowed its acquisitions. Its latest SEC filing disclosed a modest $22 million purchase, significantly down from earlier, more aggressive buys. That shift reflects a degree of caution in managing dilution risk and capital allocation.

Around the political landscape, speculation over a potential U. S. government shutdown elevated demand for non-traditional assets, while weak private sector job data has stoked hopes of a future rate cut by the U. S. central bank. Market participants are watching whether rate expectations shift further in favour of growth-assets like Bitcoin.

