Not A Single Violation Of St Gallen's Burqa Ban

In the last five years, no one has been fined for wearing a burqa, a niqab or a similar item of clothing in canton St Gallen, despite the ban. This was stated by the cantonal police and public prosecutor's office at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Voters in Canton St Gallen voted in favour of a burqa ban five years ago. On September 23, 2018, they supported this with a vote of 66.7%. The ban came into effect on January 1, 2019.

Proponents of the ban said it would promotes equality between men and women and will help fight against radicalisation of Islam.

At the time of the vote, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the political campaign was characterised by xenophobia masquerading as emancipation for women.