Afu Forcing Russians To Retreat From Positions In Melitopol Sector

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Maliar, Ukraine's offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are carrying our counterbattery measures, destroying Russian storage sites and attacking the enemy's rear areas.

A reminder that, on September 16, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Tavria direction confirmed they had achieved success near the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and Novoprokopivka.