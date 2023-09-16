Shelling Of Kharkiv: Occupiers Fired Six Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 16, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Kharkiv using six S-300 and Iskander-K missiles.
Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigation department of the Kharkiv region's police, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.
"A total of six missiles in one day - three Iskander K and three S-300 missiles," the report says.
Bolvinov noted that two locations in Kholodnohirskyi district came under attack. At the site of the second hit, craters with a depth of up to two and a half meters were left. Read also: Two civilians killed as enemy shells Kharkiv region
"A building was destroyed, private cars were smashed. They used both the S-300 missile system and Iskander K for the attack - the debris was removed from the craters, and they were also collected in the adjacent territory," he added.
As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in a missile attack on Kharkiv on September 16.
Photo: Serhiy Bolvinov
