War Update: 24 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Twenty-four combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. Russian troops launched 59 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects 36 times.

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's territory with 17 Shahed-136/131 suicide drones. All of them were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense units.

Over 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were affected by Russian artillery attacks. The enemy launched air strikes on the Chernihiv region's Leonivka and Hremiach; the Kharkiv region's Strilecha and Kotliarivka; the Luhansk region's Novoselivske, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Spirne, Vesele, Bohdanivka, New York, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske; the Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian troops are maintaining military presence and conducting sabotage activities within the border areas to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukraine's defense near the Donetsk region's Yahidne and Bodanivka. Following offensive (assault) actions, Ukrainian forces achieved success near Klishchiivka.

In the Marinka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka. The enemy made 13 unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian forces away from their positions.

In the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarske directions, Ukrainian warriors are retaining the initiative, pushing the enemy, conducting assault actions and liberating Ukrainian territories.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses on Russian invaders, and force enemy troops to retreat from their positions. Following assault actions, Ukrainian warriors achieved partial success near the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and Novoprokopivka, and are gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces continue carrying out counterbattery measures, destroying enemy ammunition depots and successfully attacking the enemy's rear areas.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched three strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units hit three enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.