September 15, 1918 Events - Another Manifestation Of Azerbaijani-Turkish Brotherhood - Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Baku was
liberated from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation 105 years ago, the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
"September 15 went down in history as one of the greatest
displays of brotherhood between the Azerbaijani and Turkish
peoples," the ministry emphasized.
The Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani
corps, entered Azerbaijan's Baku, liberating the city from the
Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation on September 15, 1918.
