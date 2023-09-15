Friday, 15 September 2023 03:02 GMT

September 15, 1918 Events - Another Manifestation Of Azerbaijani-Turkish Brotherhood - Mfa


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Baku was liberated from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation 105 years ago, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"September 15 went down in history as one of the greatest displays of brotherhood between the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples," the ministry emphasized.

The Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Azerbaijan's Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation on September 15, 1918.

