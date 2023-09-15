Dubai Sports Council To Organise Mountain Bike Race In Collaboration With Dubai Municipality

DUBAI, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Mountain Bike Race, will be held on 15th October 2023 at the mountain bike track in Mushrif Park, Al-Khawaneej in Dubai.

The race is organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, and riders will pass through a forest of 70,000 trees.

Participants will compete in three different categories for both genders: the community category for a distance of 18 km / the amateurs' category – 37 km / the professionals' category – 56 km.

The first edition of the Mountain Bike Race was held successfully last year with the participation of 350 riders of variages and multi-nationalities. The Emiratis Khalifa Al-Kaabi and Marwa Al-Haj won the men's and women's amateur titles – 37 km.

The mountain bike track is designed in a distinctive way that adds more suspense and excitement to the race and enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves and jumps.

Registration for participating in this event will remain open until 8th October, and valuable prizes are awarded to the winners in each category.











