Qs Concludes Workshop On Gulf Conformity Procedures For Tyres, Motorcycles

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QS), in collaboration with the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO), concluded a workshop on Gulf conformity procedures for tyres and motorcycles, in the presence of Assistant to QS Chairman Eng. Nawaf Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana.

The workshop was attended by representatives of the General Directorate of Traffic of the Ministry of Interior, merchants and agents investing in the sector, as well as QS's employees who specialize in the goods registered at state ports.

The workshop aimed at implementing the initiative of improving certificate authentication services that stem from the GSO Strategic Plan 2021 - 2025, contributing to the development of technical cadres working in national standardization bodies and relevant authorities in member states, enhancing the exchange of experiences, ensuring the achievement of the desired goals of standardization, in addition to enhancing the quality of outputs and professional excellence in this field.

A conforming system concerned with approving Gulf conformity certificates for vehicles, tyres and motorcycles was also discussed in the workshop. Participants were familiarized with the types of tyres included in this system, the procedures followed by the GSO to issue certificates for tyres, and the registration procedures for manufacturing companies.

The three-day workshop also covered conformity procedures for motorcycles and their types included in the system, the role of the GSO in verifying the safety of motorcycles and their compliance with the relevant technical regulations in the Gulf, as well as attending safety tests during inspection visits to motorcycle factories.