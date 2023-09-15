Eib Considering Involvement In Rogun Hpp Project In Tajikistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The European
Investment Bank (EIB) is considering a potential involvement in the
Rogun Hydropower project in Tajikistan, a source at the EIB told
Trend .
It was noted that the EIB is cooperating closely with other
International Financial Institutions (IFIs), in particular with
World Bank (WB), on an extensive review of the Rogun HPP
project.
"A Panel of Experts and Environmental and Social experts are
reviewing technical, economic, and financial aspects of the
project, including social safeguards around the significant
resettlement of some 42,000 people. Given the scope and complexity
of the project, multiple IFIs and bilateral financiers will be
involved," the source at the EIB specified.
The source pointed out that the bank's financing in Tajikistan
supports development of the energy sector, including energy
transmission and rehabilitation of power plants to increase the
safety and efficiency. As per the information provided to Trend,
the bank's loans in Tajikistan amount to 107 million euros as
now.
"In Tajikistan, similar as in other countries of the Central
Asia, the EIB operations focus, In line with the EU priorities, on
the support of sustainable connectivity and the transition towards
a sustainable, climate-neutral growth model. In Central Asian
region, EIB's support to climate action is focused on financing
green infrastructure projects - energy efficiency, renewable
energy, energy transmission, water supply and sanitation as well as
improvement of the access to finance of local SMEs support," the
source said.
Minister of Finance of Tajikistan Fayziddin Kakhkhorzoda
announced in August that the country's government is set to
initiate direct negotiations by the end of this year with potential
investors to secure additional financing for the construction of
the Rogun HPP.
Aside from the WB, the head of the Ministry of Finance mentioned
the EIB, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and others as potential
investors for the project.
The installed capacity of Rogun HPP is planned at 3,600 MW.
Following the plant's full commissioning, the annual electricity
generation is expected to range from 13 to 17 billion
kilowatt-hours. The completion of the power plant's construction is
anticipated by 2033.
