Entrust Hires Jordan Avnaim as Chief Information Security Officer

(MENAFN- The Alto Agency) Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and data, today announced that it named Jordan Avnaim as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With more than 20 years of experience leading information security functions and influencing change and enterprise digital transformation, Jordan will help scale and mature Entrust’s information security program for both corporate and commercial portfolios.



“We are excited to welcome Jordan to the team and are confident his experience and deep understanding of information security, IT security operations and risk leadership will support Entrust’s mission to be an innovative and trusted solutions provider,” said Anudeep Parhar, Chief Operating Officer at Entrust. “Jordan will be instrumental in helping to further build our information security program that will strengthen our security posture.”



Entrust’s solutions are at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry and include new solutions to support organizations through their Zero Trust journey and post-quantum cryptography approach. As CISO, Avnaim will play a key role in the company’s advancement of these solutions.



Avnaim joins Entrust with experience in a variety of information security and risk leadership roles including most recently at The Capital Group Companies, where he was responsible for leading various information security, technology risk and technology audit functions over his tenure. Previously at Deloitte & Touche, Avnaim led delivery of specialized security and risk consultative services to C-suite executives and clients across the globe. Avnaim’s experience and achievements in these roles have well-positioned him to lead Entrust’s information security program, continue strengthening the company’s security posture, and assist in delivery of exceptional security solutions to Entrust’s clients and customers.



“The threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve and companies need to constantly be identifying and initiating new cybersecurity practices, like post-quantum cryptography to prepare for the future,” said Avnaim. “With my passion for cybersecurity and technology risk management, and experience providing consultative services to worldwide clients, I am thrilled to be stepping into this role to support Entrust’s strategy and assist our clients in realizing their cybersecurity objectives.”



Avnaim holds both a Master of Engineering in Management of Technology with an Information Security focus and a Bachelor of Engineering in both Computer Engineering and Mathematics from Vanderbilt University. Avnaim is a member of Infragard, FS-ISAC, ISC2, ISACA and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).



Avnaim will also join the Entrust Cybersecurity Institute as an expert member. To access critical insights C-suite leaders need to protect their organizations, tune into the Entrust Cybersecurity Institute Podcast.



Entrust’s outgoing CISO Mark Ruchie will remain at Entrust as Vice President, Information Security Advisor, through the first half of 2024, to assist Avnaim and ensure a seamless transition before officially retiring.



