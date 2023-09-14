Qatar Marks International Day To Protect Education From Attack

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), celebrated he International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which comes on September 9 of each year, by unanimously adopting the United Nations General Assembly resolution 74/275, submitted by Qatar and 62 co-sponsoring countries.

The ceremony was held at MoEHE building under the patronage and presence of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

Addressing the event, Acting Secretary-General of Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science (QNCECS) Ali Al Mu'arifi said:“Qatar firmly believes that education is a fundamental human right. It promotes understanding, communication, and interaction among civilizations, cultures, and peoples.

“It enhances common human values, principles of justice, and mutual respect. Therefore, the state has emphasized supporting all international efforts to ensure quality education, as evidenced by its contributions and support to affected and developing countries.”

CEO of Education Above All Foundation, Fahad Al Sulaiti said:“The 'Education Above All' Foundation, in close collaboration with its partners, has led a global campaign demanding an end to all forms of attacks on education. Despite these efforts, attacks on education continue to rise. According to the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, more than 25,000 students and teachers have been killed in the past five years.

“They call for justice for the victims of attacks on education and the involvement of affected parties, including teachers and youth, in proposing solutions that empower everyone to demand an end to attacks on education.”

Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari noted the need to cooperate with international organisations through their programmes aimed at protecting education from attacks.

He said QFFD provides humanitarian and development assistance through UN and international institutions and organisations, mainly to serve the education sector.

Faisal Al Fuhaida, Executive Vice-President of the Local Development Sector at Qatar Charity, said:“Qatar Charity provides effective support to educate children in emergencies and crises. It implements educational projects in variconflict areas.”