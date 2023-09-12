Heartcore To Host Seminar On Nasdaq Listing Guidance For Japanese Companies On October 25, 2023 At 2:00 Pm Jst

HeartCore will host Laura Anthony, a U.S. attorney with extensive experience in assisting Japanese companies list on the Nasdaq at the seminar. The seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of the regulations, compliances, and legal challenges Japanese companies face when pursuing Nasdaq listing.

HeartCore is scheduled to hold the seminar on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM JST or 1:00 AM EST, with reception starting 30 minutes prior. The seminar will be a free of charge, in-person event held at the Tokyo Toranomon Global Square Conference venue. Additional information and registration for the seminar can be found here .

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers“Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and .

Forward-Looking Statements

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers“Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and .

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi



(949) 574-3860