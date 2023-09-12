Powder Transfer System | Altomech Private Limited

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Sep 12, 2023 (Issuewire)

ALTOMECH PRIVATE LIMITED ,

Established in the year 2007, Altomech Pvt Ltd has emerged as the industry leader in the area of manufacturing an innovative range of Vacuum Cleaners. Our offered range of products includes Vacuum Conveyors, Heavy Duty Vacuum Cleaners, and Dust Collectors. With strict quality control measures in place, our products are fabricated using high-tech technology and equipment. Manufactured as per set industry norms, our products are renowned in the market for their hassle-free performance, precision engineering, easy installation, user-friendly attributes, and energy efficiency. Providing the best solutions in the field of Air Engineering, our product line is appropriate for use in chemical, pharmaceutical, food, cement, and variother industries.

Based out of the industrial estate of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, we have set up a sound infrastructure that is spread over a wide area. Our team is divided into variunits such as R&D, manufacturing, quality testing, warehousing, packaging, sales and marketing. Each of these units works tirelessly to satisfy our wide base of clients. Since our back end is installed with the latest machinery and equipment, we are able to fulfill products based on the specific needs of clients. Our machinery is regularly maintained and upgraded by our group of skilled technicians. We use feedback from customers to improve our Product Line.

In less than ten years, we have earned the trust of a vast clientele that includes many top chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and variother industries. We have attained this success due to the hard work, mentorship, and inspirational leadership of CEO, Mr. P Siva guru.

Our Products and Systems

Vacuum Conveying System

Pneumatic Conveying System

Powder Transfer System

Grain Conveying System

Auto Weighing And Batching System

Jumbo Bag Loading & Unloading System

Centralized Vacuum Cleaning System

PVC Plastic Granule Conveyor

Portable Dust Collector

Food Grade Dust Collector

Ring Blower

Centrifugal Blower

Tri Lobe Blower