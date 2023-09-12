Fractional Eos® Integrator Mike Walrod Joins Gce Strategic Consulting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Given my ability to make a quick impact, I really enjoy consulting with smaller companies. You can connect with them faster, create relationships faster, and make more dramatic changes faster.” - Mike WalrodATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The ranks of GCE Strategic Consulting have grown again, this time as the company welcomes Mike Walrod , an Entrepreneurial Operating System® specialist with more than 25 years of experience in a variety of business sectors. With GCE, Walrod will work with clients to develop high-performing teams that achieve organizational goals and create positive value for stakeholders.
“For me, the cool thing about being an integrator is that my skill set applies across a lot of industries,” says Walrod.“I absolutely love it. Every day brings something new and unique.”
In his role with GCE, Walrod will fospecifically on EOS® run businesses. He's particularly eager to work with smaller companies interested in growth.“Given my ability to make a quick impact, I really enjoy consulting with smaller companies,” says Walrod.” You can connect with them faster, create relationships faster, and make more dramatic changes faster.”
He adds that his background running his own businesses resonates with a lot of clients. In 2012, Walrod acquired a tutoring company that helped students prepare for the ACT and LSAT. He also owns and operates a professional legal services company.“I understand the challenges and complexities of small businesses,” Walrod explains.“Walking in their shoes goes a long way.”
Another significant aspect of Walrod's portfolio is his vast experience in mergers and acquisitions. "I love being involved with a company that is buying another company or adding a division or product,” he says.“There's nothing like getting in the middle of those deals and figuring out how to get the project done successfully.”
A graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in Business Administration, Walrod is a Certified Professional Business Coach by the Professional Business Coaches Alliance. He spent more than 20 years with QCCI, eventually rising to the position of Vice President - Operations. He later transitioned to Fractional COO/Integrator for Incite Business. In addition, Walrod is passionate about addressing mental health issues in his community, serving as the Chairman of the Johnson County Mental Health Advisory Board in the greater Kansas City, Missouri area.
Walrod is extremely excited about what lies ahead with GCE.“Working with clients all over the world is really interesting,” he says.“I'm an entrepreneur at heart, so it's fun to sync up with a client along those lines.”
About GCE Strategic Consulting
GCE Strategic Consulting provides consulting services for organizations using the EOS® (Entrepreneurial Operating System®) to help them get the most out of their businesses.
