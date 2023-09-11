Adnic Contributes Aed 2 Million To Ma'an To Support Societal Priorities In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has contributed AED 2 million to The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, the Government of Abu Dhabi's official channel to receive social contributions.

The contribution aligns with ADNIC's efforts to support societal priorities in areas including Health, Education, Infrastructure and Environment.

Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC, said,“We are proud to support causes that are dear and close to our hearts. We believe that everyone has the right to a healthy life, and we are committed to using our resources to make a positive impact on communities across the UAE. Our partnership with The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an is an important part of our social responsibility work. Ma'an is doing vital work to protect children and improve early childhood care and education in the UAE. We are proud to support their efforts, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come.”

Salama Al Ameemi, the Director General of Ma'an, said,“We will ensure that ADNIC's contribution is well-placed into addressing social priorities and supporting families across the Emirate. In line with Abu Dhabi's vision towards building an inclusive and cohesive society, we will use the funds to support projects that reflect ADNIC's priorities and goals and achieve a long-term social impact.”

“ADNIC's contribution supports Ma'an empowering Third Sector organisations to deliver projects that address pressing social priorities. Additionally, we present our gratitude to ADNIC for their frequent contributions to Ma'an since 2019, in line with its commitment to addressing varisocial issues and creating a collaborative community," she added.

The Authority plays a crucial role in delivering programmes which address societal priorities, seeing approximately 136 priority projects with more than 700 people benefiting from them.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an provides an unparalleled opportunity for corporates across Abu Dhabi to simplify and achieve their corporate social responsibility (CSR) or Sustainability Development Goals (SDG)s. Making CSR contributions to Ma'an ensures that 100 per cent of funding is directed to dedicated initiatives and causes.

Focused on addressing critical social priorities across sectors including health, education, environment, social sector, and infrastructure, as well as amplifying the impact of the companies' social investment, Ma'an's concept serves the evolving needs of the community and promotes social responsibility both among individuals and corporations. Corporates can choose from a range of 30 programmes and initiatives, tailored to benefit a key social priority in Abu Dhabi which they can support through contributions.

Corporations who make contributions to Ma'an receive the Abu Dhabi Social Responsibility Label, a government-recognised label demonstrating the corporates' commitment to CSR. As the only label for CSR in Abu Dhabi, corporates can maximise communications of their contributions above AED 1 million.